Living Windows Bring Community Together

COLUMBIA - Residents from all over Mid-Missouri came together to watch performances inside business windows in The District Friday night.

The live performance themes ranged from Alice in Wonderland to Harry Potter to mimes. The event marks the beginning of extended holiday hours for downtown Columbia businesses and also the beginning of the Christmas season.

"We come down here every year," Boonville resident Jason Litton said. "This is our third or fourth year coming...getting ready for Christmas, getting into the spirit. Just the fun-ness of it all. It's a fun event."

Many others witnessed the event for the first time Friday night.

"We have never come before, but I think it's a cool community event to bring the community together, and its all festive and everything," Columbia resident Deme Walls said.

The festival went from 6-8 p.m. Friday and also included other activities like carriage rides and refreshments.