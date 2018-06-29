Liz Smith's Career Night Helps Tigers Win Seventh Straight

5 years 6 months 1 week ago Thursday, December 20 2012 Dec 20, 2012 Thursday, December 20, 2012 8:37:00 PM CST December 20, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Jenny Dewar - Press Release

COLUMBIA -- Senior forward Liz Smith had a career night as Mizzou women's basketball closed out its seven-game homestand with a 69-55 win over Murray State on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena. Smith tallied her first career double-double with 19 points and 11 boards, both career-highs, and she led the Tigers in scoring for the first time in her career as Mizzou extended its win streak to seven straight games.

Aside from Smith, junior Bri Kulas did most of the damage for the Tigers as she tallied 13 points, marking the eighth straight game that she has reached double-figures scoring. In fact, those two were a key reason why Mizzou was able to outscore Murray State in the paint, 34-20, in the win. The play of the Tiger bigs was key as Mizzou connected on just 6-of-25 3-pointers, their lowest during their seven-game homestand and their lowest since hitting just five against Green Bay on Nov. 23 in Cancun.

Morgan Eye cored all eight of her points in the win during the second half, including a pair of critical three-pointers as the Tigers made their run to pull away. Freshman point guard Lianna Doty tallied 10 points and two assists in the win and Kyley Simmons also turned in a great performance with eight points, four assists and three rebounds.

The win wraps up a season-long seven-game homestand for the Tigers. Mizzou went 7-0 in the homestand and boasted a 27.7 point average margin of victory in those games. The Tigers averaged 86.3 points per game in the homestand as well.

Mizzou struggled in the early stages of the first half, connecting on just two of its first nine 3-pointers while Murray State took an 18-16 lead at the under-12 timeout. The Tigers also struggled from the line in the early stages, hitting just two of six free throws, but still only trailed by two at that point. Murray State extended its lead to 22-16 but Smith scored six straight points and Kulas added a layup as Mizzou went on an 11-1 run to open a 27-23 lead. Murray State narrowed the lead to just one and actually had a 1-and-1 and three shots at layups to take the lead at the half, but the Tiger defense stood tall as they took a 29-28 lead into the break.

The Tigers outscored Murray State, 16-10, in the paint in the first half as they shot 64.2-percent from 2-point range. The struggles for Mizzou in the first half came in the area that is usually its strength, the 3-point line. In fact, Mizzou hit just 2-of-15 shots from distance in the first half, its worst in a half since going 1-of-10 from distance in the second half of the Missouri State game (Dec. 6).

Coming out of the locker room, Mizzou opened the second half with a 7-0 run in the first 2:37 and took a 36-28 lead before Murray State even scored. But, MSU countered with an 8-0 run to even the score at 36 all after a 3-pointer from Mariah Robinson. Smith then took over, converting 3-point plays on back-to-back possessions following Robinson's 3-pointer to reopen a six-point lead for Mizzou.

Murray State tried to keep it close following Smith's 3-point plays, but Eye and Kulas combined to hit three 3-pointers as Mizzou opened a 10-point lead at 51-41, prompting a timeout. But the Racers got back into the game after scoring five straight points following the stoppage of play and the score stayed put at 51-46 at the under-12 timeout. The Racers then got a breakaway layup after a turnover by Eye to cut the lead to just three at 51-48.

But the Tigers pulled away late, going on an 11-2 run to take a 62-50 lead at the five-minute mark and closed the game out with a 69-55 win. Mizzou will be back in action at Memphis on Dec. 29.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
1am 81°
2am 80°
3am 79°
4am 78°