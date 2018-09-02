Lloyd Smith To Seek 8th District Nomination

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - The executive director of the Missouri Republican Party says he will seek to be nominated as a candidate for the 8th Congressional District.

The Southeast Missourian Reports (http://bit.ly/We65no ) that Lloyd Smith, who was also a former chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, announced his plan to seek the nomination on Friday. Emerson, a Republican, announced earlier this month that she is leaving Congress in February after first winning the seat in 1996.

In an email to members of the Republican congressional committee, who will choose a nominee for the seat to run in a special election, Smith said he hopes to talk with committee members about his vision for serving in Congress.

Several others have also expressed interest in succeeding Emerson.