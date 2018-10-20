Loaded gun found in Missouri student's backpack, police say

FLORISSANT (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suburban St. Louis student after finding a loaded gun and a razor inside the student's backpack.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the student was taken into custody Thursday at McCluer North Senior High School in Florissant. Police said in a news release that another student alerted school staff that a student "might have something in a book bag that shouldn't be at school."

A Florissant police school resource officer searched the student's book bag and found the weapons. The student has been referred to juvenile court.