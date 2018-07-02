Loading vehicle catches fire in Springfield quarry

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A loading vehicle carrying an explosive blasting agent caught fire in a Springfield quarry.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/1QhP2S8 ) the truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon in a limestone mine. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the fire was contained within a 2,000-foot radius at the site in western Springfield. The city says in a release the truck was carrying an ammonia nitrate fuel when it caught fire.

Springfield authorities say seven employees and 17 other people were evacuated after the fire, but were allowed back into their homes later Tuesday evening.

The city says federal mine authorities are monitoring the situation.