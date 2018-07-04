Lobbyists Push To Protect Wilderness

If the Missouri Wilderness Coalition succeeds, it will be the first time in more than 23 years that Congress has designated a wilderness area in Missouri. The proposal would almost double the amount of land in the state with that kind of federal protection. But the proposal could still face significant hurdles. The group must convince a member of the Missouri delegation to sponsor legislation. And it is likely to face opposition from private landowners, riders of all-terrain vehicles, and the timber industry.