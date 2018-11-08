Local Air Show Gives Back to Local Veterans

AUDRAIN COUNTY - Mid-Missourians gathered at Sturgeon Air Field for a show that soared with entertainment. Saturday marked the eleventh annual radio controlled warplanes show and despite a windy day, spectators and veterans showed up from around the state. The show was free but any donations went to the Central Missouri Honor Flight program to help send local veterans to Washington D.C.

One local World War II veteran said he's been building model and radio controlled airplanes since he was six years old. He said he can't fly his model planes anymore but that doesn't stop him from coming out to the air show each year and watching others fly theirs.

The show was put on by the Show-Me Warbird Squadron.