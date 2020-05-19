Local Airbnb hosts face empty rooms even on graduation weekends

By: Annabel Thorpe, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA— Graduation month is usually a busy time for Airbnbs in mid-Missouri, but with many ceremonies postponed or moved online, families aren’t traveling.

“I had people that booked graduation weekend a year in advance,” Airbnb superhost David Thomas said.

He said at least five of those families canceled their reservations to stay at his Columbia property this month.

“I would have had the place filled pretty much through the month of March, April, May,” Thomas said. “People going to conferences and different things leading up to the graduation month.”

Thomas said he still has some guests coming through, but not nearly as many as he's used to hosting.

The rules for guests staying in Airbnbs have changed in response to COVID-19. There are more thorough cleaning guidelines as well as recommendations for hosts and guests who may have come in contact with someone with the virus.

Hosts are asked to wear protective gear while cleaning and to ventilate rooms. 

The company also recommends hosts leave at least 24 hours between one group staying and another arriving.

“I have to be more conscientious in terms of my contact with people,” Thomas said. “I don’t come down here unless I absolutely have to.”

Thomas lives on the floor above the guests. He now asks his guests to wear masks and respect social distancing if around others.

If a guest may have COVID-19, then the host contacts Airbnb. The listing will be deactivated, and upcoming reservations will be canceled. The host is then eligible for cancellations of future reservations without charge.

Thomas’s Airbnb has two rooms, which he normally rents out to two different groups. Now, he only lets one party stay at a time.

But he said this can only last for so long.

“We are reopening, so we have to learn to maintain our social distancing and still occupy the same space," he said. "If we’re going to open up restaurants, then we can open this up.”

Thomas currently has three people with reservations on the books. 

