Local Apple Retailer Sells Despite iPad Delivery Dilemma

COLUMBIA - A shipping error interfered with the original March 16 release date for Apple's new iPad in stores across the country. Customers that preordered may not see their purchase arrive until next week.

The problem affected Apple stores only as large retailers like Walmart and Best Buy still received the units. The new iPad is expected to attract users who are looking to upgrade from the previous iPad as well as the original. One local Apple specialist says business is still running well despite the setback.

"These sorts of problems happen, you hope they don't happen on a product roll out date, but they do happen. People at large have been very understanding," Duane Burghard of MacExprts said. "The phones have been ringing all day long, so it's been a pretty exciting day for everyone."

The Columbia store located on Corona Road will continue to take orders throughout the weekend. Shipments should arrive to customers Tuesday at the latest Burghard said.