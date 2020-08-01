Local Athletes Survive Excessive Heat

9 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 10 2010 Aug 10, 2010 Tuesday, August 10, 2010 10:54:57 PM CDT August 10, 2010 in News

Local athletes prepare for the high temperatures by drinking cool water, taking frequent breaks and practicing earlier and later in the day.

Football players especially are susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"The air is thick with water and it's really humid," A.J. Warren said, a linebacker from Rock Bridge High School, on Tuesday at practice. "It feels like you can't even breath.  It feels like your lungs are tennis balls."

Dr. John Mruzik from Boone Convenient Care said there are some clear signs for heat exhaustion.

"The heart will have to work harder," said Dr. Mruzik. "The kidneys will have to work harder, blood pressure may drop. pulse will go up, people will start having feelings of dizziness. They may even form goose bumps despite their sweating."

Rock Bridge football head coach A.J. Ofodile pushed Tuesday's practice closer to sunset to give some relief to the Bruins.

"Yeah we have pushed it back thirty minutes kind of to let it cool off a little bit," he said. "It's still going be warm obviously though." 

The Hickman football team has also made provisions but doesn't regularly practice on Tuesday.

