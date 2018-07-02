Local author writes third book about Show-Me state travels

8 months 2 weeks 1 day ago Monday, October 16 2017 Oct 16, 2017 Monday, October 16, 2017 1:57:00 PM CDT October 16, 2017 in News
By: Sydney Olsen, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – If you passed Erifnus Caitnop on the road, you probably did not give it a second look. The 1999 Pontiac Sunfire, or Erifnus Caitnop backwards, is nothing special. Its air conditioning quit blowing cool air some time ago, its windows crank, and you can hear it starting from up the road. However, this car has seen more Missouri roads than almost any, if not all other vehicles.  

The car has also accompanied local author John Drake Robinson on every mile of every road on the Missouri highway map after he bought the car in 1999. Robinson wrote a collection of stories of his travels in two books, A Road Trip into America’s Hidden Heart – Traveling the Back Roads, Backwoods and Back Yards and Coastal Missouri – Driving on the Edge of Wild. Now Robinson is writing a third book in the series, 300,001 - A Road Trip Odyssey.

Robinson’s wife, Cheryl Robinson, said she did not feel like joining him on his journey to drive every mile, which took him 13 years.

“I said, ‘Go for it if that’s what you want. But don’t expect me to go with you,’” said Cheryl Robinson.

Now Erfinus Caitnop has become a character in Robinson’s newest book 300,001 - A Road Odyssey. Robinson said his third book is about the stories the car had a part in.

“It’s about the car. It’s about the stories that the car experienced and had a part to play in. But, putting it together so that it’s going to be a fun read and people don’t want to put it down, that’s the goal,” Robinson said.

He gave an example of a story from his first book where he invented makeshift airbags.

“The Ozark airbag, if you go to a store and pick up an 18 roll of toilet paper and set it in your lap as your drive, that’s the protection that is called the Ozark airbag,” Robinson said.  

He said he filled 40 notebooks with various notes over the years about his trips. He said the series gives him a chance to tell his stories.

 “Now I’m getting the opportunity to tell the stories that I’ve seen on the road. So, what I would hope that people get from my books is a smile. Maybe they’ll connect to an event or a place that I talk about and it will trigger a memory of theirs,” Robinsons said.

 He said his books are meant to entertain readers.

 “My books are written to entertain, more than to make sure that you know how to get from point A to point B and see the sights along the way. Rather than the destination, it’s the journey that the book talks about more than anything,” Robinson said.

 He starts the third book with a story about car trouble on Interstate 70.

“The new book actually starts off with an incident where my car broke down on I-70. And without going into great detail, that led to meeting one of the most unique characters that I met in my 17 years of driving this car,” Robinson said.

He had some advice for anyone who is considering traveling themselves.

“A lot of these old places don’t take credit cards. And you know, that’s part of the ambience too, but know that going in. Always carry a little bit of cash with you if you want to stop at one of the old Ma and Pa’s.”  

Robinson said 300,001 - A Road Trip Odyssey should be released in summer of 2018. Readers can find the first two books in the series online and at certain local locations like Yellow Dog Bookshop and The State Historical Society of Missouri.

 Readers can find more information on Robinson’s website or Facebook page.

More News

Grid
List

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
52 minutes ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:53 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3pm 87°
4pm 88°
5pm 88°
6pm 87°