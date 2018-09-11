Local authors take opportunity to show off their work

COLUMBIA — Over 40 local authors showed off their work and networked with other writers at the Local Authors Open House at the Daniel Boone Regional Library on Saturday.

“We’re celebrating our local authors today. You’ll see their books in our collection, or if they’re not in our collection, this is how we’re going to find out about them” said Patricia Miller, adult services manager at the library.

The event not only provided authors with the chance to meet other writers and possibly take a step toward getting their work published, but it also allowed members of the community to come and meet some of the local authors, learn a little about them and buy their books.

“You get to know the people who live around you. We all have a different story and have our own way to tell it,” author Stephen Evans said.

Although the event’s purpose was to host local authors, that didn’t stop organizers from allowing people from outside the area, like northern Arkansas, to come show off their work.

Miller believes that the more authors that were present, the better, especially because they could inspire other writers who are just getting started.

“I think this is a great opportunity for them to meet other people who have done it; started off with really small ambitions and ended up with 5 or 6 books,” Miller said.