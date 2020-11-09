COLUMBIA - Cars 4 Heroes is giving away four cars to local veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.
Cars 4 Heroes is a non-profit charitable organization that provides free basic transportation to veterans, active duty military, first responders and their families that are unable to obtain it on their own.
For more information on the organization and the giveaway, visit the Cars 4 Heroes website.