Local ballet students raising the bar while staying home

1 day 15 hours 42 minutes ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 Friday, April 03, 2020 11:54:00 AM CDT April 03, 2020 in Top Stories
By: Nathalie Jones, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - You've probably heard it just about everywhere: staying active while staying home is important. 

It's especially important for kids like Eleanor Golda. Ever since she was 2 years old, she said she has loved ballet. 

Due to Boone County's stay-at-home order, Golda's studio, the Missouri School of Contemporary Ballet, had to temporarily close it's doors. 

Golda's mom, Stephanie Golda, said she knew that they need to keep a schedule to keep a sense of normalcy. 

"She typically dances about four hours a night and has a personal relationship with most of her coaches," Stephanie Golda said. 

She reached out to Alice Wells, a teacher at the ballet company, for one-on-one classes. 

"We reached out early, during spring break," Stephanie Golda said. "Just to get her scheduled for some classes."

Wells said she has been working with Eleanor privately since the fall, training for ballet competitions, and said she wanted to continue training, especially now. 

"She's not going to school every day and doesn't have the same activity level and contact," she said. 

Eleanor also participates in the ballet company's online group classes. The studio held its first session on March 30th. 

"I was really excited to see everyone and see that everyone was okay," Eleanor said. 

Eleanor was not the only one excited to see her friends. 

"I logged on and all of my kids showed up on the screen," Wells said. "It was so awesome to see them and they could see me, see each other. They were just so excited to be dancing and connecting."

Wells and Eleanor agreed that these online classes are not only keeping kids active, but helping their mental health. 

"Dance is Eleanor's life," Stephanie Golda said. "She does it all the time constantly. Without it, she would probably get pretty depressed, I'm guessing." 

More News

Grid
List

Lucky's Market to close Tuesday, reopen as Schnucks at later date
Lucky's Market to close Tuesday, reopen as Schnucks at later date
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Lucky’s Market will close Tuesday and will later reopen as a Schnucks. Schnucks does not... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 6:07:00 PM CDT April 04, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Gov. Parson calls on retired medical staff, others to help fight virus
UPDATE: Gov. Parson calls on retired medical staff, others to help fight virus
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri is asking medical professionals who are not working to join a specialized state team that... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT April 04, 2020 in News

State mobilizes more PPE to slow the spread of COVID-19
State mobilizes more PPE to slow the spread of COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - The state is working on mobilizing more personal protective equipment (PPE) for COVID-19 first responders. Slow... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT April 04, 2020 in News

Virus cluster found at Kansas rehabilitation center
Virus cluster found at Kansas rehabilitation center
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A cluster of coronavirus cases have been found at a rehabilitation center in Kansas City, Kansas.... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 3:48:23 PM CDT April 04, 2020 in News

Search for body of missing woman could cost $500,000
Search for body of missing woman could cost $500,000
KANSAS CITY (The Kansas City Star) — The search for the body of a Missouri woman presumed to have been... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 3:34:00 PM CDT April 04, 2020 in News

What does 'essential' mean for stay-at-home orders?
What does 'essential' mean for stay-at-home orders?
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic is defining for the globe what's essential and what things we really can't go without,... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 3:30:00 PM CDT April 04, 2020 in News

City of Columbia suspends utility disconnections for non-payment
City of Columbia suspends utility disconnections for non-payment
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is acknowledging the financial hardships individuals and families may be facing during the COVID-19... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 2:56:00 PM CDT April 04, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 04, 2020 in News

Dietitians offer ways to eat and shop smart during "stay-at-home" order
Dietitians offer ways to eat and shop smart during "stay-at-home" order
COLUMBIA -Dieticians know there are challenges when buying groceries and making meals at home during a statewide "stay-at-home" order. ... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 11:48:00 AM CDT April 04, 2020 in News

Community comes together to help local senior centers
Community comes together to help local senior centers
JEFFERSON CITY- People drove up one-by-one to drop off bread on Saturday to help local senior centers. The bread... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 10:45:00 AM CDT April 04, 2020 in News

Walmart to limit the number of customers allowed in stores starting Saturday
Walmart to limit the number of customers allowed in stores starting Saturday
COLLUMBIA -- Walmart will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once and scale back... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 9:59:00 AM CDT April 04, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Confirmed cases increase to 2,291 and 413 hospitalized
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Confirmed cases increase to 2,291 and 413 hospitalized
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT April 04, 2020 in News

Ex-trooper gets final legal payment after Iowa man drowns
Ex-trooper gets final legal payment after Iowa man drowns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who was driving a boat when a handcuffed... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 Friday, April 03, 2020 9:47:00 PM CDT April 03, 2020 in News

Missourians feel economic pain of record unemployment numbers
Missourians feel economic pain of record unemployment numbers
COLUMBIA – Julia Griffin is in the same situation as millions of Americans. She doesn’t know when she’ll be able... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 Friday, April 03, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT April 03, 2020 in News

Home buyers and sellers turn to virtual tours during pandemic
Home buyers and sellers turn to virtual tours during pandemic
COLUMBIA - Stay-at-home orders and fears of catching or spreading COVID-19 means fewer people are leaving their homes unless they... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 Friday, April 03, 2020 6:30:00 PM CDT April 03, 2020 in News

Veterans United will donate $1 million to help COVID-19 efforts
Veterans United will donate $1 million to help COVID-19 efforts
COLUMBIA - Veterans United Foundation is donating a total of $1 million to several communities for COVID-19 relief starting April... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 Friday, April 03, 2020 3:14:00 PM CDT April 03, 2020 in News

Students from one MU college making masks for MU Health Care
Students from one MU college making masks for MU Health Care
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Textile and Apparel Management is making Personal Protective Equipment for MU Health Care. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 Friday, April 03, 2020 3:01:00 PM CDT April 03, 2020 in News

Ragtag Cinema introducing a new way to watch movies
Ragtag Cinema introducing a new way to watch movies
COLUMBIA - One local business is finding a new way to stop that feeling of isolation. Ragtag Cinema shut... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 Friday, April 03, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT April 03, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 40°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 38°
5am 38°
6am 39°
7am 39°