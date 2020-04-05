Local ballet students raising the bar while staying home

COLUMBIA - You've probably heard it just about everywhere: staying active while staying home is important.

It's especially important for kids like Eleanor Golda. Ever since she was 2 years old, she said she has loved ballet.

Due to Boone County's stay-at-home order, Golda's studio, the Missouri School of Contemporary Ballet, had to temporarily close it's doors.

Golda's mom, Stephanie Golda, said she knew that they need to keep a schedule to keep a sense of normalcy.

"She typically dances about four hours a night and has a personal relationship with most of her coaches," Stephanie Golda said.

She reached out to Alice Wells, a teacher at the ballet company, for one-on-one classes.

"We reached out early, during spring break," Stephanie Golda said. "Just to get her scheduled for some classes."

Wells said she has been working with Eleanor privately since the fall, training for ballet competitions, and said she wanted to continue training, especially now.

"She's not going to school every day and doesn't have the same activity level and contact," she said.

Eleanor also participates in the ballet company's online group classes. The studio held its first session on March 30th.

"I was really excited to see everyone and see that everyone was okay," Eleanor said.

Eleanor was not the only one excited to see her friends.

"I logged on and all of my kids showed up on the screen," Wells said. "It was so awesome to see them and they could see me, see each other. They were just so excited to be dancing and connecting."

Wells and Eleanor agreed that these online classes are not only keeping kids active, but helping their mental health.

"Dance is Eleanor's life," Stephanie Golda said. "She does it all the time constantly. Without it, she would probably get pretty depressed, I'm guessing."