Local Basketball Star Greenwood Signs With Stephens

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Christian Fellowship High School women's basketball star Alex Greewood signed a letter of intent with Stephen's College on Monday.

Greenwood averaged 24 points per game in her senior season at Christian Fellowship and is the school's all-time leading scorer. She said that staying in Columbia was a priority of hers from the start.

"It means a lot," Greenwood said. "I can have my family come and watch me and my friends. I really love Columbia as a city so I really wanted to stay here."