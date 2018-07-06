Local biker organization raising awareness of child abuse

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Bikers Against Child Abuse group met with children to discuss past altercations with abusers in their lives.

BACA member, known as, Caveman said, "Obviously most kids are terrified of their perpetrators and so the idea is that someone needs to be there for them."

The Missouri Children's Division reported over 70,000 cases of abuse in 2017.

With numbers this high, people looked for solutions to lower these numbers.

Jonah Morgan created the event that took place yesterday inviting all local children to have a chance to talk with BACA members about their past.

"For me, it's kind of a personal thing. I was raised in child abuse myself. I wish I would have had a little more awareness that was put out there," he said.

The gathering offered free food, a bounce house, and live music.

The DJ at the gathering, Lee Atchison, was also directly affected by child abuse at a younger age.

"I was around abuse a lot when I was younger. I was raised around that kind of environment and had drama all the time," he said.

One thing members of BACA pride themselves on is keeping children safe and in comfortable living environments.

A service they offer children is going into court with children to help them truthfully testify against their accusers without feeling threatened.

BACA members feel children living in fear is not something that should happen to them.

Caveman said, "That's why we're here. If they need us, after a short time, they can call us and we'll go out to their place or meet them."

One matter of concern for everyone at the gathering was bringing awareness to the issue of child abuse.

Some believe awareness for child abuse is rising, but still would like to see more support.

"I think more awareness is coming to it and I just want to continue to spotlight it," Morgan said.

Morgan plans to hold more events like this in the future.