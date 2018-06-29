Local Blues Musician Chosen in CoMo Songwriting Contest

COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival chose Jordan Thomas' song, "Big Small Town," as the winner of its CoMo Songwriting Contest. The song will be recorded by a professional blues artist. The Columbia Convention and Visitor's Bureau will use the song to promote the city.



"We thought this would be a great opportunity to be a part of not only embedding the CoMo tag for Columbia in the music, but also having a way to promote the Roots N Blues Festival through song," said Lorah Steiner, Executive Director of the Columbia Convention and Visitor's Bureau.



Thomas was excited his song was chosen out of the four finalists. He said his song was inspired by Columbia landmarks.



"There's some things like Shakespeare's Pizza or the Blue Note or Ernies that I kinda tried to allude to because that to me, that's what Columbia is," said Thomas.



Thomas plays in a local blues band called The Mojo Roots.



To enter the contest, the song had to mention Columbia within the first 10 seconds and in the last five seconds of the song. The winner was chosen through a panel of judges and a public poll.



Steiner said that if the contest is held again next year, that song will have to be even better than this year's song. To hear this year's winning song, click on the link to the festival.

