Local business makes masks fun

COLUMBIA — With masks becoming a bigger part of daily life, a local business is working to make them fun.

Fast Yowi, a T-shirt company, is now making masks with your lower face printed on them. This way people are able to see your whole face while also staying safe and masking up.

Owner Reid Lyle said the masks have brought some smiles during the pandemic.

“People think it's ridiculous for the most part, so they think it's funny,” Lyle said. “You know, they use it to kind of freak people out too. So it's a funny, creepy, weird thing, so that's that's the reaction I've gotten.”

Fast Yowi started selling the unique masks a couple weeks ago after seeing the idea online. The business is also making basic and branded masks along with their usual t-shirts.

“We're mainly, we're not doing as much of the humor masks as we are doing like the functional masks, you know, we're doing like hundreds and hundreds of masks for schools and businesses and stuff like that,” Lyle said.“They're trying to, you know, protect their people and protect their students and staff and all that stuff so that's mainly where the volume is.”

Fast Yowi has adapted their business to meet the needs of people during COVID-19. To get a mask that has your own face on it, visit Fast Yowi’s website.