Local business struggling after Moniteau county extends stay-at-home order

CALIFORNIA - Moniteau county is extending its "stay-at-home" order until May 10, 2020.

Employees at the Nic Nac Cafe in California, Mo., said when they found out the order would be extended, morale was low. Ricky Meyer, Head Cook at the Nic Nac Cafe, said it was disappointing to find out the news.

"We were really looking forward to start serving inside again," he said. "We were looking forward to seeing our regulars inside again."

Meyer has been working at the Nic Nac Cafe since he was 22 years old.

"I'm 55 now," Meyer said. "I've been here a few days."

He said he never thought the Cafe would have to adapt to something like this. Since switching to carryout only, the Cafe has changed its hours of operation, but they now have expanded the menu.

"We are trying to make some special orders for our customers," Meyer said. "We want to make everyone feel welcome."

Melissa Thompson, a full-time waitress at Nic Nac Cafe, said she was looking forward to the Mother's Day holiday.

"This is one of our biggest holidays during this time," Thompson said. "It's really unfortunate that we can't open back up. We have been setting up and moving tables out and had them all set out six feet apart."

Meyer and Thompson agree that the Nic Nac Cafe will pull through, but they'll have to work hard through this difficult time.