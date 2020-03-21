Local business work to stay open as students move out of town

COLUMBIA - Local businesses are now processing what it means for them to have students move home weeks before they expected.

Cortny Wells is a sales associate at Bluestem Missouri Crafts in downtown, where she usually works with a friend during the shift.

“So far we're cutting people's hours; usually there’s two people here," Wells said. "But now I’m alone because there’s no need for that many people now."

The uncertainty of the next few weeks has these businesses worried.

“Downtown, it's hitting really hard,” Wells said. “I'm definitely scared, scared for my future working here in Columbia because I'm not really sure what is happening.”

Many business around downtown are now doing curb-side pick-up, shortening hours and limiting days open.

Parents are in town moving their students out of dorms now. Rob Hogle was not prepared to be in town moving his son, Luke, out of the dorms.

“Six weeks ago we were planning a cruise to the Caribbean, and now here we moving him out of his freshman dorm in college," Rob said. "It's kind of crazy how it all evolved so quickly. “

Luke Hogle said he isn't ready for this, either.

“It's kind of weird thinking about last semester football was happening everything was and now baseballs canceled and everything is shutting down,” Luke Hogle said.

Both said they will enjoy the extra time at home together, but they are worried for others.

“You feel for the business owners just for the fact that its their lively hoods. I feel sorry for the owners and those working for them swell,” Rob said.

For now those business are doing what they can to get though, and Wells said she appreciates the work she gets to keep doing.

“I'm really grateful to the partners for doing all that they can to make sure we are getting some sort of hours get something,” Wells said.