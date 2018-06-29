Local Businesses and Residents Feel Hail Storm Effects

BOONE COUNTY - Insurance claims agents were busy Monday tallying the damage from Friday's thunderstorm that produced tennis-ball-sized hail west of Columbia.

A representative from Shelter Insurance said the company has received an estimated 300 claims for damage from Friday's storm. Another representative from State Farm Insurance said the company expects an increase in storm damage claims throughout Monday and the rest of the week.

Mary Jo Henry, director of marketing for Joe Machens Ford, said the storm hit the Joe Machens Ford Lincoln dealership on West Worley Street the hardest. Henry did not yet have any knowledge of the estimated cost of the damage, but said a number of vehicles suffered hail damage in the storm.

Vehicles at Midway Heights Elementary School west of Columbia also suffered damage from the tennis-ball-sized hail. The storm damaged some vehicles so severely that at least one van was left at the school over the weekend. The van showed a severely-cracked windshield and the hail shattered another window completely.

KOMU 8 Meteorologist Eric Aldrich said a storm producing large hail like Friday's is uncommon in the late summer. He said storms with large hail usually happen in the spring.

Aldrich also said any hail larger than quarter-sized in uncommon in mid-Missouri altogether and the last storm to produce such hail pushed through the area an estimated 2 years ago.