Local businesses await federal assistance loans

ASHLAND - Some small businesses are still waiting for federal assistance to arrive through different programs, some of which ran out of money from a high number of applicants and are possibly becoming refunded after another stimulus bill passed the Senate.

There are different types of assistance through the federal government, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Load (EIDL). The Small Business Association said on its website it is no longer accepting new applications.

The PPP authorized up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis. The loan amounts will be forgiven as long as:

The loan proceeds are used to cover payroll costs, and most mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs over the 8 week period after the loan is made

Employee and compensation levels are maintained. Payroll costs are capped at $100,000 on an annualized basis for each employee

Due to the likely high subscription, it is anticipated that not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs. Loan payments will be deferred for 6 months.

Matt Berhorst, who celebrated the 24th anniversary of his business, Pizza Haus, on Wednesday, said he's still waiting to hear on the status of his loan.

"I guess it was offered so we might as well try it," he said. "Don't know what we're getting, how much we're getting. It's just the luck of the draw."

He said he was originally doing carryout before the virus because he was renovating his store and that he's actually seen an uptick in business with the virus.

Now, a new bipartisan bill is planning to refund the PPP program, which will likely mean a new round of applications.

Jaime Palmer, a commercial loan officer at Central Bank of Boone County, said an interesting part of this new stimulus package is the government has appropriated part of the funds to banks with certain asset levels.

She said it's important that businesses have all the necessary documents, which depends on the type of business you are, to apply quickly because she believes the money will move quick through the system.

Palmer said to make sure you have your 2019 Schedule C if you are an independent contractor, other business documents that show you were in business in February 2020, a 940 IRS employee wage report, tax returns and other documents about ownership and employees

"Well, if you are intimidated by the process, if the checklist of items is unfamiliar to you, I would say reach out to professionals like your CPA, bookkeeper or tax preparer," she said.

She also said you can call your bank, but to be patient because they are experiencing a large quantity of calls.

The program has been criticized after some larger corporations like Shake Shack received $10 million from the program, but Palmer said the threshold to receive the loans was not very high. The company is now planning to return all $10 million, according to a statement on LinkedIn.