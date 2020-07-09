Local businesses close after COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA — Missouri — and Boone County — have loosened restrictions on businesses about COVID-19 in recent weeks. But some local establishments are going beyond requirements to be proactive and stay safe.

Shakespeare's Pizza's South location recently shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"When we realized we had a positive case with one of our employees, it was obvious we had to be very transparent about that," said Kurt Mirtsching, one of the Shakespeare's managers.

Mirtsching said the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services did not require them to temporarily close their South location, but they decided that was what was best.

Shakespeare's is taking extra precautions with its other two locations like continuing to enforce its face mask policy.

The pizza place is not alone in its decision to close proactively.

API Project Fitness was temporarily closed after a gym member tested positive.

Since its reopening, the gym has introduced UV-F lights to kill bacteria and viruses throughout the gym at night. The gym is also wiping down equipment after each use.

"We were just trying to be overly cautious," said Michael Egnew, API owner. "People want to come in here and feel comfortable".

Egnew says the decision about informing his customers was easy.

"It should be in the business owners' hands to determine how they operate, how they notify people, because I think people will do the right thing," Egnew said.

Other businesses that have closed after confirmed cases include Walt's Bike Shop, Shot Bar and Room 38.