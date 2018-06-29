Local Businesses Downtown are Keeping Busy

COLUMBIA - Improved sales techniques keep small and big businesses really busy this holiday season. Local downtown business owners are starting to use social media outlets to help get their stores more publicity.

Smaller businesses like Glik's and Elly's Couture have not seen a sizable difference in sales when compared to a bigger business like Envy.

Even though Envy has more apparel options to offer shoppers, small businesses are not lagging behind with the amount of shoppers visiting their stores.

Owners say their stores have been busy this season especially with constant sales to offer shoppers. For the first time since Envy has opened, Envy just started their "buy one item get one half off " sale on the entire store.

Local businesses are finding new fresh marketing ideas to help keep customers coming back.