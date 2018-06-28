Local Businesses Find Success with Helping Hand

7 years 1 month 1 week ago Sunday, May 15 2011 May 15, 2011 Sunday, May 15, 2011 4:27:00 PM CDT May 15, 2011 in News
By: Olivia Wilmsen and Kaitlin Loukides
loading

COLUMBIA - Starting a business in today's economy can be, well...risky. That is why local business owners who have recognized this are turning to get some additional help in making their businesses successful so they don't have to face the dreaded "c" word - closure.

Former Mizzou football player Lorenzo Williams co-founded The Galactic Fun Zone with his teammate Montee Wyrick back in August of last year.

"I wanted to do a complete family fun center," Williams said. "Pretty much so it would be like: laser tag, an arcade, a 12-lane bowling alley, mini golf, go karts, and bumper boats."

In order to make that dream turn into a reality, the entrepreneurs sought out help from the Small Business and Technology Development Center in Columbia. It was later estimated that dream would come with an expensive price tag- $6 million.

"I think our role is basically that as a mentor and doing a lot of follow up, providing assistance in any area that they're needing help in," the Small Business and Technology Development Center Director, Virginia Wilson, said.

Wilson has worked with Williams and Wyrick ever since they first came to her with the idea. She has helped them revamp their business models time after time. Miraculously, a bank finally decided to give them the loan they needed.

"Virginia would laugh because she would give us this project, we'd take it home, work all night on it, call her the next morning and be like, ‘hey, can your check your e-mail? Call me back later, I'm going to sleep. Tell me what you think.' We'd just be up all night," Williams said in describing his experience with working on the business model.

According to the Small Business Development Center, it is not common for banks to give large loans without a solid business plan. Even then, the two business partners made visits to well over a dozen banks before one finally believed in them.

The Center works with nearly 2,400 clients. Wilson said nearly 70 percent of all its clients are still in business after five years from the time they opened their doors. She also mentioned that between 25 to 50 percent of small businesses fail within their first year.

Back in 2008, during the widespread impact of the financial crisis that hit, 595,600 small businesses closed and 43,546 went bankrupt. Small businesses wanting to stay afloat needed to make some swift changes.

That's exactly what New York Deli owner, Micki Marrero, did.

"I decided to go into catering, and that was back in 2007," Marrero said in describing how she had to flex her business muscles in order to meet the market demand. "Again, I used the services of the Small Business Development Center."

The deli opened in 2005, and has undergone a few changes in order to maintain its current success. Aside from opening up a catering business tagged onto the deli, Marrero also expanded the shop to make room for additional seating.

"I see what's going on out there, I see the needs, and I just get creative on things," Marrero said. "I change things around."

The deli isn't the only business with dreams of expanding. Williams and Wyrick plan on adding more amenities to the Galactic Fun Zone by June. So despite the struggles many have in order to recover from the aftershocks of the recent economic downturn, others with big dreams are turning them into small businesses.

 

More News

Grid
List

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Suspect named in northwest Columbia shooting
Suspect named in northwest Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police identified a suspect in relation to the shooting in northwest Columbia Wednesday evening. In a... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 97°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
4pm 98°
5pm 93°
6pm 93°
7pm 92°