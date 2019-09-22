Local businesses, HGTV star help with Welcome Home project

2 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, June 08 2017 Jun 8, 2017 Thursday, June 08, 2017 2:08:00 PM CDT June 08, 2017 in News
By: Evan Lachnit, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Local business are helping the local non-profit Welcome Home in completing a new shelter for homeless veterans. 

The new community center is off of Business Loop 70 and will be home to 32 rooms. 

It is projected there are over 700 homeless veterans in Missouri alone. 

"We believe the work we do is life saving work," said Timothy Rich, executive director of Welcome Home. "When you hear about veterans across the country, 20 a day committing suicide, the issues that lead veterans to commit suicide are the same issues that contribute to their homelessness." 

Rich said this is the only veteran centric facility for transition in the state. 

He said Welcome Home served 124 veterans last year, but had to turn away 92 others due to lack of space and funding. 

"We are trying to solve that problem to make sure every veteran who needs our service can get help," Rich said. 

Rich said they can house veterans for up to six months but the average stay last year was under 90 days. 

Dave Griggs, owner of Dave Griggs Flooring America, is helping with the project by donating flooring. 

Griggs said the project "solves a tremendous need in our community." 

"I served in the Army during the Vietnam War, so I have a personal connection to the needs that are here, but also have a personal connection to this organizations long-term history in Columbia," Griggs said.

Griggs said when he found out about the project he wanted to help. 

He said all of the flooring, wall coverings, primer and paint were donated for the project at no cost. 

"It is a tremendous asset to our community and will serve a lot of long term needs, but will make a real improvement in veterans opportunities," Griggs said. 

"It is just really neat to see a lot of Columbia businesses who have donated over a million dollars into this project," Griggs said. 

There is celebrity involved in the project as well. 

Jennifer Bertrand from HGTV was at the site on Thursday helping pick out designs for common areas in the building. 

"We all know our environment affects the way we feel and these former soldiers need it more than anyone," Bertrand said. 

Bertrand said her goal is to make the environment welcoming. 

"I want them to know that if they are fighting homelessness or mental health issues, that it doesn't have to define who they are," Bertrand said. 

The project is expected to be finished on July 20th. 

More News

Grid
List

Vaping-related deaths prompt students to quit
Vaping-related deaths prompt students to quit
COLUMBIA- Missouri recorded its first vaping related death Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. ... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 Sunday, September 22, 2019 4:02:00 PM CDT September 22, 2019 in Continuous News

Columbia Police investigating two homicides in East Columbia
Columbia Police investigating two homicides in East Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating two homicides after a shots fired call at the 2100 block of McKee Street... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, September 22 2019 Sep 22, 2019 Sunday, September 22, 2019 11:49:00 AM CDT September 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Annual mid-Missouri Heritage Festival cancelled Sunday
UPDATE: Annual mid-Missouri Heritage Festival cancelled Sunday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department tweeted Saturday evening that due to weather, the 42nd annual Mid-Missouri Heritage... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:07:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Community hosts picnic to honor missing, killed loved ones
Community hosts picnic to honor missing, killed loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY — Rain didn't stop family, friends and members of the Central Missouri chapter of Parents of Murdered Children... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 6:52:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

MU police report burglary at fraternity house
MU police report burglary at fraternity house
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Police Department sent out a crime notification to students about a burglary Friday night.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 6:17:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Mysterious substance causes slick conditions on Highway 63 on-ramp
Mysterious substance causes slick conditions on Highway 63 on-ramp
COLUMBIA - A mysterious substance caused dangerously slick road conditions on the entrance ramp to Highway 63 from Paris Road... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:39:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Columbia College volleyball player dies in off-campus accident
Columbia College volleyball player dies in off-campus accident
COLUMBIA — Columbia College volleyball player Shelby Meyer died early Saturday morning in an off-campus accident. Meyer, 21, was... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:27:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Jefferson City firefighters offer free car seat safety checks
Jefferson City firefighters offer free car seat safety checks
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri officials are reminding drivers about the importance of car seats during National Child Passenger Safety Week,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 2:00:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

7 arrested in Miller County drug bust
7 arrested in Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Deputies arrested seven people in connection to a drug bust on Thursday, according to a news release.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 1:52:00 PM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Police investigating shots fired incident on McBaine Avenue
Police investigating shots fired incident on McBaine Avenue
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on McBaine Avenue near Sexton Road late Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 2:43:00 AM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation
Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday officers made an arrest in the homicide of E'quan Spain. Michael L. Anderson... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 10:46:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Three-car crash shuts down one lane of Providence Road
Three-car crash shuts down one lane of Providence Road
COLUMBIA — A crash involving three cars shut down a section of Providence Road Friday night. Columbia Urgent Care... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 9:34:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 6:09:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

NCAA to proceed in KU basketball pay-for-play investigation
NCAA to proceed in KU basketball pay-for-play investigation
COLUMBIA - The NCAA expected to hit the University of Kansas basketball program with multiple violations allegations. "After a... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 4:10:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Sports

Fans react to Columbia Public Schools' gameday bag policy
Fans react to Columbia Public Schools' gameday bag policy
COLUMBIA - Football fans at Battle High School on Friday experienced Columbia Public Schools' new policy preventing kids from bringing... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

MU students advocate for accessible student seating at Memorial Stadium
MU students advocate for accessible student seating at Memorial Stadium
COLUMBIA - MU students will pack Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Tigers during Saturday's SEC opener against South Carolina,... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 3:38:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools trade trash cans for compost bins
Columbia Public Schools trade trash cans for compost bins
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School District is replacing all of its trash cans with a three-tier waste system in all... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 1:20:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Missouri man, widow to receive Highway Patrol honor
Missouri man, widow to receive Highway Patrol honor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri woman and her late husband, who was killed by the suspect in four... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 1:11:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
11pm 68°
12am 66°
1am 64°
2am 63°