Local businesses taking steps to fight coronavirus

COLUMBIA - Valhalla's Gate Game Store is encouraging customers not to come to the store.

Katie Burton is the owner of the shop. She said they are doing their part to stop the spread of the virus even if it hurts her business.

"We wanted to... flatten the curve, get ahead of it and so we cancelled our events," Burton said. "It will hurt but we would rather everybody be safe."

About 30 people were expected to attend the event planned for this weekend.

Burton said there are sunken costs as supplies were already purchased for the event, but they have back funds that will help over the coming weeks.

The shop is offering curbside pickup for customers if they need supplies from the shop. Customers call, pay ahead and employees will bring their orders to their cars.

Other businesses do not have a set plan for how to handle the outbreak.

Alli Phaep is the assistant store manager at Glik's, a clothing boutique downtown.

"We are just taking it day by day," Phaep said. "We don't really know what's going to happen."

Phaep said the safety of their employees is a top priority.

Ice Cream Designer Jackson Reeder said Sparky's is a downtown staple and is going to be fine.

"No one should be worried about Sparky's," Reeder said.

Reeder is not concerned about Sparky's closing.

"I certainly like paying my rent so I hope it doesn't get that far, but we're going to do our best to stay open through it," Reeder said.