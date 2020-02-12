Local cheerleaders to compete at Disney

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, February 21 2018 Feb 21, 2018 Wednesday, February 21, 2018 4:07:00 PM CST February 21, 2018 in News
By: Justin Kollar, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - For the first time, a Columbia competitive cheer squad will compete at The D2 Summit Championship at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The Central Missouri All Stars competitive cheer squad will go up against competitive cheer's best squads from around the world. 

Central Missouri All Stars owner Morgan Sapp built her studio from the ground up in 2012. She never imagined her team would qualify for the highest event so quickly. 

"We always thought, 'we're just a small gym, from a small town in Missouri' and now we're fighting for the most prestigious award that you can ever receive in this sport," she said.

Sapp said the D2 Summit is the highest-level and invite-only.

"We're very nervous, but excited," she said.

The youth team qualified last weekend at a competition in Hot Spring Arkansas with a score of 92.89, which was the highest in that age division.

The squad's older age groups compete in the weeks to come and Sapp said she is confident they will meet qualifying scores.

"I know our kids will do their best," she said. "Our coaches will put them in a position to succeed." 

Her athletes have found their own inspiration early on. Sapp said the possibility of traveling to Disney World was more than enough to motivate them. 

"Our kids's are so excited to see Mickey Mouse," she said. "Whenever we would practice, we would always say, 'do you wanna see the mouse?' And that really got them in shape."

Natalie Hayes has been competing with the Central Missouri All Stars for six years. She says she's happy the youth team qualified for Summit, but what she loves most is more important than that.

"I have a lot of friends here," she said. "CMAS is like a family, I have so much fun when I cheer."

ESPN3 will air the event May 11-13. The squad will compete on May 12.

If you'd like to donate to CMAS, you can do so via GoFundMe here..

More News

Grid
List

Record number of companies register for State Tech's career expo
Record number of companies register for State Tech's career expo
LINN -- Over 250 employers will fill State Tech's basketball courts for Wednesday's career expo. According to State Tech's marketing... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 5:30:00 AM CST February 12, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Snow and rain expected Wednesday followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Snow and rain expected Wednesday followed by coldest temps this winter
MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures plummet for the... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 4:32:00 AM CST February 12, 2020 in Weather

Sanders claims victory in New Hampshire primary
Sanders claims victory in New Hampshire primary
MANCHESTER, N.H (AP) — Bernie Sanders is claiming victory in the New Hampshire presidential primary and pledging that if he... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:47:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Shooting in Sturgeon sends one victim to hospital
Shooting in Sturgeon sends one victim to hospital
STURGEON — Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired call at 6:18 Tuesday evening outside... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:47:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Parents grade Columbia public schools
Parents grade Columbia public schools
COLUMBIA- 400 adults in Columbia have given Columbia Public Schools a rating of a "B". The rating is the... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 7:47:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Voter registration is up in Callaway County
Voter registration is up in Callaway County
FULTON - Wednesday February 12 is the last day to register to vote for the Missouri Presidential Preference Primary election.... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:58:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Just Jeff's put on Grubhub marketplace without store's permission
Just Jeff's put on Grubhub marketplace without store's permission
COLUMBIA - Food delivery services may be gaining popularity, but some local business owners say some of them are intruding.... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:19:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Ashland police chief placed on paid administrative leave
Ashland police chief placed on paid administrative leave
ASHLAND - Ashland police chief Lyn Woolford was placed on administrative leave effective immediately, city administrator Tony St. Romaine announced... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 5:14:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

City of Columbia prepares for snow on Wednesday
City of Columbia prepares for snow on Wednesday
COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Public Works plow crews are scheduled to report at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. This... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:51:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

3 lawyers quit case after DOJ decision on Stone prison time
3 lawyers quit case after DOJ decision on Stone prison time
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three of the lawyers who prosecuted Roger Stone quit the case Tuesday after the Justice Department said... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:20:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Man arrested in December convenience store robbery
Man arrested in December convenience store robbery
BOONVILLE - Michael Lawrence Butler, 54, was arrested on February 7 in connection to a robbery of the Lucky Eagle's... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:07:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Florists warn against "too good to be true" Valentine's Day flower prices
Florists warn against "too good to be true" Valentine's Day flower prices
COLUMBIA - With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, many people turn to online stores to buy flowers. But local florists and... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 3:05:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Lane closure on route 22 due to hole in bridge deck
Lane closure on route 22 due to hole in bridge deck
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A hole in the westbound lane of a bridge on Route 22 has formed causing a one... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 2:27:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in Continuous News

K9 officer finds 45 pounds of marijuana, pills in I-70 traffic stop
K9 officer finds 45 pounds of marijuana, pills in I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is thanking K9 Officer Rony for sniffing a sizeable amount of drugs... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 1:55:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Husband of former Moniteau County Assessor charged
Husband of former Moniteau County Assessor charged
CALIFORNIA - Prosecutors filed charges on Monday against the husband of a former Moniteau County official who is accused of... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 1:44:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

House Democrats call Governor Parson to action on Medicaid
House Democrats call Governor Parson to action on Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY — House Democrats are calling on Governor Mike Parson to take action on the decline of children covered... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 12:29:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

New legislation takes aim at high drug costs
New legislation takes aim at high drug costs
JEFFERSON CITY - Pharmaceutical representatives and Sen. David Sater, R-29, spoke at the Capitol today about Senate Bill 971, a... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:07:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
CAMDENTON - A man barricaded himself in his home and shot himself in the head when officers showed up with... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:00:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
9am 35°
10am 35°
11am 35°
12pm 35°