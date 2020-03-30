Local chefs to provide free meal for those in need

COLUMBIA— Columbia chefs are donating food and resources to provide "Scrappy Meals" for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can pick up take-home meals from 2-4 p.m. Monday, March 30 at 220 N. Tenth Street— the parking lot of Cafe Berlin.

Pizza Tree, Pasta La Fata, Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co., Cafe Berlin, Scott's Baked Goods and Fiddle and Stone Bread Co. are all donating food.

Chef Michelle La Fata, of Pasta La Fata, used homemade pasta to create pasta dishes that can be baked at home. Chef Bryan Maness, of Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co., is making chicken and dumplings to take home.

"I was inspired to host this event after seeing all the positive generosity that was going on in our community," La Fata said in a statement. "So many of our service industry friends and colleagues are without pay due to this crises, I had to do my part to help."

Maness said he was intentional about his choice of recipe:

"I often turn to my family recipes for comfort and I am hoping this small gesture gives members of our community a bit of comfort in these trying times," he said.

More than 80 meals will be distributed on a first-come, first serve basis. Meals are free, but donations are accepted for "The Homies", a service industry employee relief fund.