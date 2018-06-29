Local Christian College Reducing Founders' Role

MOBERLY - Students complained Wednesday the Board of Directors at Central Christian College of the Bible has asked four professors, including two founders of the college, to retire through a transition to part-time teaching. The school made the decision after dealing with deficit budget issues and a decrease in enrollment. Two of the professors have been teaching at the Christian school since its founding in 1957.

Lloyd Pelfrey, Gareth Reese, Dan Schantz and William Walton met with the board and agreed to a different teaching plan. Some have already agreed to teach part-time while others are still considering, according to the school's online release.

On Oct. 14, the board notified all staff members about the founders' retirement.

KOMU received an anonymous e-mail Wednesday stating that many students and alumni are angry with the school's decision. However, one student said it is a misunderstanding.

Starting next summer, the professors are required to teach one less class a semester, a course load reduction.

"I think that's what people's worries are getting unjustified and they think that they're just going to be gone. That they were here one day and gone the next and that's where the worries are. But I think that's really unjustified. They're still going to be around. It's only one less class they're going to be teaching," Bryan Hermann said.

The college's academic dean said the four professors are understanding about the situation, despite what some students may think.

Students have Facebook and Twitter pages to complain about the retirement without repercussions. One comment says teh professors are being "asked" in quotes. Then it says "AKA forced."