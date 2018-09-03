Local Church in Ashland Burglarized

5 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, December 12 2012 Dec 12, 2012 Wednesday, December 12, 2012 2:58:00 PM CST December 12, 2012 in News
By: Jessi Turnure
loading

ASHLAND - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said burglars broke into the Living Faith Church early Wednesday morning. The suspects stole musical equipment and an empty safe.

The department responded to a call around 8 a.m. Detective Tom O'Sullivan said the burglars broke into the church through the front door but did not damage anything.  

KOMU 8 News spoke with more than ten households in the area and all of them said they were shocked this crime occurred in their community.

"Well, it shocks us. We didn't think crime could get out this far but apparently you just gotta be careful all of the time," Ashland resident Mike Barnhill said.

Barnhill and his wife have lived in Ashland for seven years and he said they moved to the area to "escape crime in Columbia." 

Barnhill said the burglary has alerted the local community to be more careful. "Well it tells me to keep an eye on the strangers passing by and keep my doors locked because when we moved here seven years ago you could keep your doors unlocked and practically have your keys in your car."

Barnhill said he now wants local law enforcement to have more of a presence in Ashland. "We're gonna hope that the police are gonna be able to go by and check residents a little more often."

 To reduce crime in the area, O'Sullivan said to:

  • Lock your vehicles, homes and property.
  • Invest in burglar alarm system for your homes. O'Sullivan said a surveillance system would have help the sheriff's department track down the suspects.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.
  • Report any suspicious activity.

O'Sullivan said the department is still on the lookout for suspects and is offering an award to anyone with specific information involving the burglary. For any tips, please call 573-875-TIPS.

More News

Grid
List

Man arrested after high-speed chase through Boone County
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Boone County
COLUMBIA - Authorities said a man is in custody after leading police and sheriffs deputies on a high-speed chase throughout... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 Monday, September 03, 2018 6:39:00 AM CDT September 03, 2018 in News

Update: 10 shot during dice game at San Bernardino apartment complex, police say
Update: 10 shot during dice game at San Bernardino apartment complex, police say
(CNN) -- Ten people were shot during a dice game at an apartment complex in San Bernardino late Sunday, California,... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 Monday, September 03, 2018 5:10:00 AM CDT September 03, 2018 in News

Fire destroys multiple units at Lake of the Ozarks
Fire destroys multiple units at Lake of the Ozarks
SUNRISE BEACH - Everyone inside a Sunrise Beach condo gutted by fire Sunday night made it out, according to NBC... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 11:07:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Cooper County dedicates new fire station to woman who donated her land
Cooper County dedicates new fire station to woman who donated her land
LONE ELM – The Cooper County Fire Protection District dedicated one of its newest stations Sunday to the woman who... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Minor injuries after jet ski explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks
Minor injuries after jet ski explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A jet ski exploded after a man tried starting his watercraft Sunday. According to... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 6:32:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Colleges confused over 'emotional support' animals
Colleges confused over 'emotional support' animals
PHOENIX, AZ - College student Sydney Sheets brings her dog Halo with her everywhere. He’s not just a pet to... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: No casualties in Route B multi-car pile up
UPDATE: No casualties in Route B multi-car pile up
BOONE COUNTY - Three people are in the hospital with minor to moderate injuries after a multi-car pile up in... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 3:18:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Missouri judge halts new law on deer inspections
Missouri judge halts new law on deer inspections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge is blocking portions of a new state law on meat inspections from taking... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Summer ends at the Lake of the Ozarks, businesses take a hit
Summer ends at the Lake of the Ozarks, businesses take a hit
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Lake of the Ozarks is the known for its summer activities but when summer... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

"100 deadliest days" for drivers concluding with lower death toll than expected
"100 deadliest days" for drivers concluding with lower death toll than expected
JEFFERSON CITY - As the "100 deadliest days" for drivers ends Monday, this period has been safer than normal for... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 1:11:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free
Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri artist is covering racist tattoos for free to try and give people who've had a... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 12:25:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Teen in serious condition following crash
Teen in serious condition following crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Bash celebrates the end of summer
Bash celebrates the end of summer
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 5:39:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:40:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Orphaned owls find wild forever home
Orphaned owls find wild forever home
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:57:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:48:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11am 85°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°
2pm 88°