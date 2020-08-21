Local church lunch event feeds the community

COLUMBIA — Fifth Street Christian Church hosted a free sack lunch event Thursday to give back to the community.

More than 250 sack lunches, including burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches, were handed out to cars driving by the church.

Church events like this began in April when Columbia Public Schools switched to online learning due to the pandemic.

"This is our seventh event this year, ever since school was let out early," said Alvin Cobbins, chairperson of the church pulpit committee.

This event is a multi-church effort, with support from Broadway Christian Church and First Christian Church.

Volunteers started packing the lunches at around 10 a.m. and the group handed them out from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The event was intended for the children who haven't been able to get lunches from school, but Cobbins said the church wouldn't turn away anyone else who was hungry.

"If there's a stomach that's hungry, it's upon us to feed them," Cobbins said.

Linda Clay, a Columbia resident, was driving by with her niece and nephew and decided to get lunch from the church.

"This is my second time passing through here and seeing this," Clay said. "We was going to purchase some food to eat, but I seen this, I said, 'well let me stop here.'"

Clay said events like this really help the community that has struggled during the pandemic.

"I think it's glad that they've taken the time out of their day to serve the community, feed the community, bring children together, assist others," Clay said. "I think it's good. I think it's a good look for the community."

Cobbins said since CPS moved the school start date to Sept. 8, the church may put on one more event before classes begin.

"We will probably do one more event in about two to three weeks," Cobbins said. "I'm not for sure, but we'll keep doing it as long as the need is there."