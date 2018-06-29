Local Church Provides Emergency Shelter Second Time Around

COLUMBIA - Cold weather leaves more homeless searching for shelters. Missouri United Methodist Church is hosting their second annual "Room at the Inn" to help make room for overflow. The emergency cold weather shelter opened January 1st and will remain open until February 26th. Open from 9 P.M. to 7:30 the next morning, the church provides cots, blankets, and food and clothing donated by the congregation and the community. The lobby is open to those searching for warmth before the shelter is ready.



The shelter is run by volunteers from within the church. The volunteers work one of three shifts, and a security guard is on duty throughout the night.



"To be a volunteer you're giving up your time," said Jack Robertson.



Robertson is among the homeless men and women who find refuge at the church. He said he is appreciative of what the community does for those in need.



Over a week into its routine, the shelter now has some regulars. On its busiest night, the shelter hosted 24 people.

