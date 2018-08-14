Local Churches Celebrate Martin Luther King Day

St. Paul United Methodist Church hosted an event for the civil rights leader on Sunday.

About 100 people of all races joined in the celebration. The Martin Luther King Committee hosted a breakfast on Saturday to honor Martin Luther King. Committee members say its important to involve everyone in the community, not just the historically black churches.

"If it wasn't for Rosa Parks, if it wasn't for Martin Luther King, if it wasn't for Malcolm X, we would not of had a service like today because we would still be separated," Lealure Tindall said. "And so this keeps us together and knowing that because of his dream that you know we can overcome all of this, that we can be part of a community that's cohesive to be together."

The committee has held Martin Luther King day events for more than 15 years.