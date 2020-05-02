Local churches proceed with caution as state reopens

COLUMBIA - Many churches across the state haven't held in-person services since early March, but now, with the state reopening, some parishes are doing the same.

In a community briefing on Thursday, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece announced new restrictions for businesses and communities as the stay-at-home order expires.

Churches and religious services are allowed to meet in-person with social distancing guidelines in place, and churches must only fill up to 25% capacity during services.

Father Francis Doyle, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, said his church plans on holding services as soon as Tuesday, May 5, the day after the order expires.

"We were [nervous] at first, but then we kind of figured what can we do," he said. "We just have to do the best we can."

Sacred Heart said it already has a plan in place to make sure parishioners are following the city's orders.

"Instead of counting people, we are just going to block off pews, just allow them to sit in certain places, just like every fourth one is probably what we'll do," Doyle said. "Once those are full, we will have to unfortunately not let any other people enter."

Other Catholic churches in the area are taking it slower. St. Thomas More Newman Center said it does not have a specific date that it is going to open because it is still in the planning phases.

"We are working on making sure everything is lined up and ready to go so that the hitches we are going to have will be few and not too drastic," Father Richard Litzau, the church's pastor, said.

One Baptist church said it is going to wait out the virus as long as it can.

"[Governor Parson] has told us, just because the state is opening up, you need to use some wisdom," Chris Cook, senior pastor at Parkade Baptist Church, said.

Since the stay-at-home order has been in place, the Baptist church has been interacting with worshippers via Facebook live.

Cook said he has still found a way to get his community the message they need now more than ever.

"The first Sunday of the stay-at-home order I addressed fear," he said. "This is a time of fear, but we have a great God who, he can see the future, we can't. Then the second week I used that as an opportunity to say, you know, this really hasn't shut us down, it's just scattered us. You can't shut the church down."

No matter which way churches are approaching the expired stay-at-home order, they all say they agree that across all faiths, we are in this together.

"We are a community whether we are in the same space or whether we are not," Litzau said.

"This is an opportunity for us, even those of us who are church-goers, to slow down and think about our priorities and our values," Cook said. "For those who may not be church-goers, it becomes a time to think about what the meaning of life is and what is it that really makes life worth living."