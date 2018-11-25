Local college hosts first spring open house

LINN - State Technical College in Linn opened up its campus to recruit prospective students and to show off what the campus has to offer.

"This was our first spring open house," President of the college, Shawn Strong, said. "It maybe the largest turn-out we've ever had."

A thousand people attended the open house. Each building housed a different showcase of the school's programs.

"Every program had a 'wow' moment and something for prospective students to do." Strong said.

Staff showed off the airplane maintenance program in one building. The staff let students tour the jet that the school got after it was repossessed from a drug dealer. Prospective students also go a sneak peak of the brand new welding facility on campus. Inside machines cut souvenirs metal plates for event attendees.

The President said the goal of the open house was to show prospective students what makes the school different.

"We do one thing and we do it very well," Strong said. "If you look at the community colleges and other universities they do a lot of different things and they do them all well. We focus on technical education, technical programs and we do it better than anyone in the Midwest."

State Technical College of Missouri is a public two-year college specializing in technical education. It offers more than 35 programs and has just under 1,200 students.

Current students were also on hand to talk to potential recruits about their experiences.

Student body secretary and accounting student, Jasmine Maasen said, "The classes are very small so the instructors are very one-on-one with helping you and they are very personal. They know your whole situation. They know everything going on with your life. They are very eager to help you find a job."

Strong said he thinks the day was a success and he said the school will host another open house next Spring.