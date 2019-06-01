Local colleges offer housing for those displaced by tornado and flooding

COLUMBIA - Local colleges are collaborating with Central Missouri Community Action to provide housing for people displaced by the recent tornado and flooding.

Columbia College opened Banks Hall on Friday. The Dean for Student Affairs Dave Roberts said the college wants to do its part to support the community.

"We want to find a way to support people who are dealing with a tragedy, who are having a rough time right now and do what we can to make life a little easier for them," Roberts said. "If that's us being able to open up our residence hall and house people, give them a place to stay with a roof over their head, find some comfort while they're dealing with all these other issues, then that's what we'll do."

The CMCA has been in Jefferson City at the Multi Agency Resource Center taking names of those in need. People who are looking for housing should contact the organization directly.

CMCA Executive Director Darin Preis said Columbia College has been incredible to work with.

"They have been so supportive. They were an immediate yes," he said.

Columbia College will be housing people through June 30th. After that date, the CMCA will continue to assist those who do not have a plan.

"Right now, it's not about race or income or gender or anything like that," Preis said. "It's just about making sure people have a safe place to stay and that their needs are being met."

Preis said the CMCA is also working with Stephens College and Central Methodist University to provide even more housing.