The state is moving forward with Phase 1B Tier 2 vaccinations on Monday, but not all counties are on the same page when it comes to where they are in the process.
Phase 1B Tier 2 includes everyone over the age of 65 and people with specific medical conditions that put them at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.
KOMU 8 News has compiled a list of where some local counties are in the vaccination process.
Boone County
Boone County will not be moving forward with Phase 1B Tier 2 of the vaccinations this week. In a press release sent out last week it says, "At this time Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services continues to vaccinate those who are considered 1A. We are also beginning to vaccinate those within Phase 1B, Tier 1, but vaccine supply is limited. Moving into the next tiers and phases will be dependent on vaccine availability."
Cole County
Cole County posted on its health department Facebook page saying it is currently in Phase 1B Tier 1. They said they will start taking appointments for people in the current tier per DHHS guidelines on Friday, January 22.
Cooper County
Cooper County has not received any vaccinations yet. According to the Cooper County Health Director, Melanie Hutton, only healthcare providers who work for bigger hospitals like MU Health Care have been vaccinated. A big reason for the lack of vaccines is because the county's only hospital, Pinnacle Regional, closed down last year.
Randolph County
Randolph County posted on its health department Facebook page saying they have not been given any vaccinations. Once they get some, they will start working on Phase 1A.
Callaway County
Callaway County posted on its health department facebook page saying, "We are waiting on directives from the Department of Health and Senior Services on how we can proceed. We are working on the survey for individuals to sign up to obtain a shot, and expect it to be ready to post very soon." The health department is waiting for more vaccinations after starting Phase 1A.
Click this link to be directed to a survey if you are interested in getting the vaccine in Callaway County.
Audrain County
Audrain County posted on its Health Department website saying they received their first 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 31. As of that point they were vaccinating Phase 1A group.
Many counties have surveys local residents can take to sign up for information and notifications for when they can receive the vaccine once it's available.