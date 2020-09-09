Local daycare offers additional help for CPS parents

1 day 17 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News
By: Jasmine Lotts, KOMU 8 News Reporter
COLUMBIA - Learning Star Preschool extended its program to Columbia Public Schools students since the district switched to online learning last Monday.

The daycare said it added 16 children from the CPS district. 

The cost is $200 per child for five days a week, and $120 per child for three days a week.

Learning Star said it is at full capacity right now but will reopen enrollment if a parent chooses to withdraw from the center and a spot becomes available.

The owner of Learning Star Preschool, Michelle Cox Lally, said she wanted to help parents because she understood their frustration of uncertainty from CPS.

“So as a parent myself, I think I was really looking at it from that perspective of going, 'What are my kids going to do? What are all the Columbia kids going to do?'" Cox Lally said. "And just saying we have the ability to help, we have the space available, we have the ability to find staff— and really create this win-win for everybody where they get to come and have a playful environment, do their online learning, are supervised, are enriched and create more jobs at the same time.”

Before CPS decided to go online for the fall semester, Cox Lally reached out to parents through a Facebook post offering assistance for the hybrid schedule.

Cox Lally explained that several parents signed up quickly and eventually a waitlist grew. 

“We get 10 phone calls a day, wanting information, wanting to get on the waitlist,” Cox Lally said. 

One parent, Briana Johnson, who got passed the waitlist, said she’s grateful because it avoids conflict with her job.

“I think while so many employers have been understanding, there's still eight hours of work in a day that needs to get done. So, while my employer is saying, 'Sure, you know, block off Monday mornings if you need to do these types of things', and they're allowing flex scheduling, it doesn't mean that there's any less work potentially for working parents, it has to be done," Johnson said. "So if I don't work for four hours on a Monday morning, then I'm going to maybe work that night or have to get up early in the next day. And that isn't useful or good for my kids either, if I have to work late into the evening.”

Johnson also said she thinks Learning Star will help with her children’s learning because her kids aren’t as cooperative when she and her husband tries to teach them. 

“I think a lot of the times, parents, often times your kids don't necessarily want to do things for you. You know, we, I try to get my daughter to read a book or my husband will try and get her to read a book. And she's like, 'I don't know'. And then you hear her reading with the nanny just fine. And so it can be really frustrating from a parent perspective to even know how to facilitate that.” 

Learning Star explained that the center will have additional staff come help. 

Cox Lally said a teacher from Trinity Lutheran School will come in and be the main teacher for the program’s extension. 

“They have support for their learning, their online learning, have a classroom atmosphere with the teacher, so they get to interact with each other. We're not just going to sit and watch screens together. We're going to have some activities that are enriching and playful in the classroom.” 

Cox Lally said it’s still important to show positivity and optimism during these stressful times.

“I recognize the viruses in our community and [I am] not naive that it won't touch us in some way. But I feel so blessed that we've been able to respond with lots of great precautions and keep people as safe as possible," Cox Lally said. "So there's stress, but, you know, challenges help train us for the next thing and I just look at it as a challenge. To adapt to, to problem solve.” 

