Local disaster relief team headed to Puerto Rico

1 year 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, November 29 2017 Nov 29, 2017 Wednesday, November 29, 2017 7:31:00 AM CST November 29, 2017 in News
By: Daniel Esteve, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – When disaster hits, relief tends to follow, but one Columbia group is focusing on a different side of disaster relief.

Global First Responder, or GFR, is a local not-for-profit program that aims to do two things—Send volunteers to provide health care in disaster-struck areas and serve as a centralized platform for health care providers worldwide. Founder of GFR, Dr. Adam Beckett, DO, said the program is centered in Columbia, but its members are worldwide.

“We do relief work, disaster relief operations depending on the availability of the volunteers,” Dr. Beckett said. “A lot of our support is from Columbia but it has expanded across the globe.”  

On Sunday, a GFR team will head to Ponce, Puerto Rico to aid in hurricane relief efforts. However, resources will not be put toward simply picking up debris. Puerto Rico Team Leader Judy Baker said their work will focus on two areas of need.

“We are working on going to clinics, in particular, that are unable to function well at this point, so we are going to install solar panels,” Baker said. “We will also be taking Dr. Hassan’s mental health care team, which focuses around the psycho-social trauma that happens after disasters.”

In certain disasters, Baker said people tend to forget all aspects involved with relief efforts.

“In these cases, and in Puerto Rico in particular, there are so many people that just lost everything,” Baker said. “I think often [mental health] gets overlooked as something that needs to be addressed, so we have prioritized it for this trip.”

The team will be in Puerto Rico for one week before returning to the United States.

Supporters can donate to GFR and its disaster relief programs on their website.

More News

Grid
List

75-year-old man drowns in the Lake of the Ozarks
75-year-old man drowns in the Lake of the Ozarks
SUNRISE BEACH (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State... More >>
56 minutes ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 12:30:32 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Snow, cold weather prompt scattered closings around mid-Missouri
Snow, cold weather prompt scattered closings around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Snow, cold weather and some slicks roads prompted scattered closings around mid-Missouri on Monday. The list of... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 10:20:00 AM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Linn County honors veterans with photo display
Linn County honors veterans with photo display
LINN COUNTY — The North Missouri Arts council will conclude its Veterans Day celebration with a special ceremony Monday. ... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 3:30:00 AM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Hallsville girl surprised with dream of a lifetime: her own horse
Hallsville girl surprised with dream of a lifetime: her own horse
CENTRALIA — Many girls dream of getting a horse one day. For Gracie Smith, that dream came true today, thanks... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 8:43:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - The weekend of November 9/10, 2019 felt like fall, something our area has lacked for much of the... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:18:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in Weather

Winter wonderland of trees benefits local cancer center
Winter wonderland of trees benefits local cancer center
JEFFERSON CITY - Trees and wreaths filled the halls and rooms of the Goldschmidt Cancer Center Sunday afternoon. The Capital... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in News

SPELLING IT OUT: The story behind Missouri's lettered highway system
SPELLING IT OUT: The story behind Missouri's lettered highway system
COLUMBIA – Navigating Missouri’s lettered supplemental route system can sometimes feel like trying to navigate a jumbled mess. Instead... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:50:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Missourians compete with out-of-state marijuana businesses
Missourians compete with out-of-state marijuana businesses
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some Missouri business owners looking to profit from the state's burgeoning marijuana industry worry they're... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:14:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions
Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions
COLUMBIA - From jumping across tabletops to nestling between books, twenty cats call Papa’s Cat Café home. The interactive café... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting
UPDATE: Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting
COLUMBIA - A news release from the Columbia Police Department said officers responded to a home invasion at the 1100... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:25:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Crash in southern Boone County leaves three injured
Crash in southern Boone County leaves three injured
BOONE COUNTY - Three people were injured in a car crash on Highway 63 Saturday evening. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 11:30:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Organization raises awareness about diabetes
Organization raises awareness about diabetes
COLUMBIA — Participants gathered at West Middle School on Saturday morning to spread awareness for diabetes. "The Diabetes Dash... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 6:39:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
COLUMBIA — Community members came together in MU Speaker's Circle to call for justice for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 5:04:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Union members ratify agreement with Hubbell
Union members ratify agreement with Hubbell
CENTRALIA - Hubbell Power Systems workers in Centralia will return to work Monday morning with increased wages. A majority... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 4:47:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted
Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted
EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) — A herd of seven wild horses that were causing problems at a Missouri state park have... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 4:43:08 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools hosts science expo
Columbia Public Schools hosts science expo
COLUMBIA - Children got the chance to learn about science through hands-on experiments at the Columbia Public Schools' Planetarium on... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 3:26:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Search warrant in Pulaski County nets over $60,000 worth of heroin
Search warrant in Pulaski County nets over $60,000 worth of heroin
COLUMBIA — Pulaski County deputies and the South Central Drug Task Force seized large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and cash... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Pettis County inmate dies in booking cell
Pettis County inmate dies in booking cell
COLUMBIA — An inmate died after becoming unresponsive in a booking cell of the Pettis County Jail Saturday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 3:01:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
2pm 22°
3pm 23°
4pm 23°
5pm 23°