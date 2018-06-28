Local doctor says prescribing opioids is declining

COLUMBIA - One local doctor says theres been a decrease in the amount doctors are prescribing opioids to their patients.

Dr. John Mruzik explains that years ago it was very important that doctors and physicians aggressively treated chronic pain. Nowadays, he said that some medicines aren't needed and have been found to be misused by some.

Mruzik said that many physicians are noticing that people are taking the opioids too much, for the wrong purposes or diverting them to the streets as a means for drugs. Many opiods he's seeing patients asking for are Hydrocodone and Ultram.

A doctor can not go and prescribe opiods to every person who comes in with chronic pain or asking to get on the medication.

He explains pain like fibromyalgia-- muscle pain and tenderness do not respond good to opioids medicines and can be harmful for those individuals to take opioids so seeing who is best fit to take them is important.

"We have found using opioids or opiads for that, it causes a dependence, it causes patients to rely on the opioids instead of medicines that will help improve their conditions," Mruzik said.

For acute pains that are not serious or life threatening, someone can take medications like Advil and Tylenol. A patient with more serious pain is best to getting prescribed the opioids.

Mruzik said he would't use them much and has decreased prescribing them to his patients by 25 percent and chooses less dosages or strength power.

He choses different modalities that are safer and more effective like exercising, medications patients can apply on the body or tablets.