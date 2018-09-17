Local Dog's Contest Entry Could Earn $10,000 for Humane Society

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society has a chance to win $10,000 thanks to a local dog owner.

Jennen Herbst entered her dog, Margot, into FuzzyNation's Super Model contest on Facebook. A panel of judges chose Margot to be one of the top 100 finalists.

Herbst said Margot was in the top ten pets as of Tuesday.

The contest is for adopted cats and dogs to be the brand's national ambassador.

The first place winner will receive $10,000 for the shelter it was adopted from and will be featured on FuzzyNation's 2014 marketing materials. The owner will receive a plush version of the pet made by FuzzyNation and a $300 gift card.

Second place earns 10,000 meals and 500 beds for the shelter the pet was adopted from. The owner will recieve $250 gift card.

The third place prize is 5,000 meals for the shelter the pet was adopted from and a $150 gift card to FuzzyNation.com

Visit the FuzzyNation Facebook page to vote. The site will access your profile information and require you to "like" the page. The vote will be open until Nov. 4 and the top three will be announced Nov. 5.