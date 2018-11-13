Local Election Returns

April 2006 Election Results
Boone County
Columbia School Board
Two Elected
Michelle Gadbois 7947
Elton Fay 6387
Michael Tan 3417
Arch Brooks 1110
Steve Calloway 7142
100% Reporting
Columbia City Council
Second Ward
Christopher Janku 1027
Brian Toohey 591
100% Reporting
Columbia City Council
Sixth Ward
Barbara Hoppe 1032
Valerie Barnes 378
100% Reporting
Boone County Question
1/5 Cent Sales Tax Increase
Yes 9388
No 9076
100% Reporting
Boone County Fire District Board
Don Farris 2079
Shelly Dometrorch 2911
100% Reporting
Boone County Fire District Question
Increase Board to Five Members?
Yes 4871
No 840
100% Reporting
So. Boone Co. R-I $6.2 Million Bond Issue
Yes 910
No 436
100% Reporting
So. Boone Co. R-I Tax Levy
Yes 796
No 546
100% Reporting
Hallsville R-IV School Board
Two Elected
Tricia Scholes 243
Susan Daly 429
Jodie Wheeler 345
Donna Phillippe 426
Andrew Liebig 96
Vern Pierce 245
100% Reporting
Hallsville R-IV $1.5 Million Bond Issue
Yes 779
No 245
100% Reporting
Centralia R-VI School Board
Two Elected
Scott Spurling 247
Greg Martin 417
Charles Johnson 319
Nathan Chitwood 455
100% Reporting
Harrisburg R-VIII School Board
Two Elected
Steve Perkins 310
Hal K. Fisher 431
Wes Colyer 260
Tim Akins 347
100% Reporting
Harrisburg R-VIII $1.4 Million Bond Issue
Yes 546
No 151
100% Reporting
Harrisburg R-VIII Boundary Change
Yes 521
No 163
100% Reporting
City of Ashland Mayor
Mike Ausmus 272
Barbara G. Bishop 259
100% Reporting
Public Water Supply Dist. 4, Sub-Dist 3
Robert (Bob) Johnson 661
Paul Prevo 124
100% Reporting
Audrain County
Mexico City Council
Two Elected
Ron Loesch 528
Dan Botts 534
100% Reporting
City of Mexico Question
Sale of Wastewater Collection and Treatment System?
Yes 236
No 443
100% Reporting
Vandiver Trustee
Two Elected
Clifford Gronauer 18
Kathleen Gronauer 14
Jason Terrell 7
Beanie Power 2
Tony Rutherford 16
Paul Nixon 19
100% Reporting
City of Martinsburg Question
Combine Waterworks and Sewage Revenue?
Yes 47
No 13
100% Reporting
City of Vandalia Proposition
Use Sales Tax to Fund Special Projects?
Yes 424
No 128
100% Reporting
Benton City Trustee
Three Elected
Lois Hays 8
Sue Nolan 8
Diana Swon 7
100% Reporting
Van-Far R-I School Board
Two Elected
Alan Adam 424
Tamra Sumrall 50
Christy Nelson 331
Peter G. Nasir 395
Barbara Strause 148
Travis Case 275
100% Reporting
Com. School District R-VI School Board
Two Elected
Tresa Hodges 136
Warren Hale 143
Debbie Carline 78
100% Reporting
Laddonia Farber Special Road District
Yes 113
No 79
100% Reporting
Van-Far R-I $1.95 Million Bond Issue
Yes 492
No 382
100% Reporting
Callaway County
Fulton School District School Board
Two Elected
Rick Gohring 619
Jean Avra 455
Dennis M. Depping 651
Scott King 557
100% Reporting
New Bloomfield R-III School Board
Patsy Suttles 319
Mark Baxter 252
100% Reporting
New Bloomfield R-III $600,000 Bond Issue
Proposition 2
Yes 428
No 172
100% Reporting
New Bloomfield Mayor
Terry Shaw 96
Michael Cuno 87
100% Reporting
New Bloomfield Alderman
Second Ward
John Gilbert 25
Katherine "Katie" Lawrence 64
100% Reporting
Lake Mykee Board of Trustees
Three Elected
John Marden, Sr. 27
Patricia M. Schroeger 27
Farris Wooton 23
100% Reporting
North Callaway R-I School Board
Two Elected
Patsy J. Austin 760
Dennis J. Zerr 592
David K. Attebery 326
Danny R. Bradley 257
Dale Wilson 252
100% Reporting
North Callaway Schools
Proposition 2  - $7 Mil. Bond Issue
Yes 642
No 527
100% Reporting
South Callaway R-II School Board
Two Elected
Robert E. Peneston 92
Gina Jacobs 31
James R. "Jim" Buffington 266
Jimmie W. Houf 83
Erin Rogers-Howard 160
100% Reporting
Holts Summit Mayor
Richard R. Parks 54
Daniel R. Cox 68
100% Reporting
Fulton City Councilman
Second Ward
Robbie Langdon 46
Allison Gohring 65
100% Reporting
Fulton City Councilman
First Ward
Barbara Brents Chailland 183
Mike West 138
100% Reporting
Chariton County
Brunswick R-II School Board
Two Elected
Charla Kay Giger 147
Amy Harmon-Jackson 127
Reggie Sims 173
100% Reporting
Keytesville R-III School Board
Two Elected
John Haston 249
Chris Calvert 155
Travis Erickson 135
Renae Ehler 118
100% Reporting
Salisbury R-IV School Board
Two Elected
Gregg Barron 265
Janet Jackson 264
Lesa Scheiderer 177
100% Reporting
Salisbury R-IV School Board
Unexpired One Year Term
Greg Green 252
Angela Billue 131
100% Reporting
Clark Township Tax Levy
Yes 39
No 9
100% Reporting
Brunswick City Councilperson
East Ward
Travis Hawkins 17
Trent Link 63
100% Reporting