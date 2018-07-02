Local fair lets artists show off their crafts

COLUMBIA - Cafe Berlin hosted its 3rd annual Berlin Bazaar Saturday, where local and out-of-town artists came together to show off their crafts.

The fair had about 50 Missouri vendors, said Berlin Bazaar Co-Organizer Julie Nardy.

"I'm really happy that it's growing," she said. "It's just getting bigger and better every year."

Nardy said there was a big selection of art, from jewelry to body care products to woodworking.

She said people travel from Kansas City and St. Louis to sell their products at the event, which is a great boost for local arts.

"They can expose their art in Columbia, which kind of makes the whole state thrive as far as art goes," Nardy said.

Katy McDonald has had a booth at Berlin Bazaar every year to sell her paper quilllings.

"I create mosaics, and earrings, and different small pieces of art with them," she said.

McDonald is a stay-at-home mom and doesn't have a store to sell her paper quillings, so she relies heavily on fairs like the Berlin Bazaar.

"It's really important for people like me who don't have a store front," she said. "The Bazaar was the first time I ever sold my quillings 3 years ago, so it was like a breakout experience for me."

McDonald said this is great exposure for her and the other artists, and she enjoys the sense of community.

"It's really heartwarming when people come to my booth," she said. "I get, 'I remember paper quilling with my grandmother or my grandfather.' It just warms people's hearts."

Organizers said they plan to have the event again, and hope to move to a bigger space next year that will hold even more vendors.