COLUMBIA- If you're out at the Columbia Farmers Market this weekend, you may notice a few new additions.
This week the Missouri Department of Agriculture launched two nutrition programs: the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) and the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program (WICFMNP). Both serve the purpose of assisting low-income residents in getting fresh produce to their tables.
Columbia Farmers Market Executive Director, Corrina Smith said being able to contribute to a program that directly impacts people's lives in a healthy way is encouraging to see.
"Everybody eats, and we want everyone to have access to everything we have going on here," Smith said.
The market offers dozens of different stands with vendors and farmers selling everything from fresh produce to artisan crafted foods.
Farmers like Tammy Sellmeyer just enjoy the fact that she can provide and introduce a new outlet of foods to more people. Sellmeyer said it benefits everyone.
"It's a win-win for the farmer to be able to sell more fresh produce, but it's also a win for the clients to come and get locally owned fresh produce," Sellmeyer said.
Sellmeyer has been growing produce in Fulton with her husband for over 20 years. They reserve land exclusively to sell to everyone at the farmers market.
Sellmeyer said that even though people can use these programs to get fresh produce at the grocery store, it still doesn't match with what you can buy locally.
"This is local. This is seasonal and it's just fresher," Sellmeyer said.
Sellmeyer said that since the start of the program this week she hasn't gotten anyone buying from her with either (SFMNP) or (WICFMNP).
Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services Nutrition Specialist, Erin Harris said that should quickly change within the next coming weeks.
"This program just started in June 1st this year, but last year we issued 531 benefits," Harris said.
Sellmeyer said now is the time to come out and try different things.
"There's a lot that's offered here. A lot of different varieties you can't get at the grocery store, so experiment and be adventurous," Sellmeyer said.
Benefits are available through Sept. 30 or until funds are exhausted. Benefits must also be redeemed by Oct. 31.