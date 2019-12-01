Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage

BOONVILLE - Black Friday marked the official start to the Christmas shopping season. While many people begin to put up their decorations, experts predict a nationwide Christmas tree shortage.

It can take up to 10 years for a Christmas tree to grow: which means we are still seeing the impact of the 2008 recession, which drove many growers out of business.

Some also predict Christmas tree prices to go up as supply goes down.

Owner of Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farm, Wayne Harmon, said there is no need to worry.

"There really isn't a shortage. It's more of a tight supply," Harmon said.

Harmon said a number of factors could contribute to a less number of Christmas trees this year.

"The weather and a number of locations has made the availability at certain farms less," Harmon said. "There have been fewer grown."

Harmon said some of the farms back in 2012 and 2011 had droughts and now we're into those years where they had fewer trees.

"The supply is tight there, and you just may have to search a little more to find the perfect tree," Harmon said.

Harmon said the nationwide shortage has not affected their prices.

"The prices are the same they were last year, but some places may have a different price due to that," he said.

Harmon said the higher price on Christmas trees might be in the Kansas City area.

Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farm south of Boonville has been selling Christmas Trees since 1986. The farm provides a wagon ride to the field for the family to find and cut their tree, and then it is back to the barn to shake and bale their tree.

Starr Pines opened its doors for customers this year on Thanksgiving.