Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage

19 hours 15 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:12:00 PM CST November 30, 2019 in News
By: Diana Fidarova, KOMU 8 Reporter

BOONVILLE - Black Friday marked the official start to the Christmas shopping season. While many people begin to put up their decorations, experts predict a nationwide Christmas tree shortage.

It can take up to 10 years for a Christmas tree to grow: which means we are still seeing the impact of the 2008 recession, which drove many growers out of business.

Some also predict Christmas tree prices to go up as supply goes down.

Owner of Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farm, Wayne Harmon, said there is no need to worry.  

"There really isn't a shortage. It's more of a tight supply," Harmon said.

Harmon said a number of factors could contribute to a less number of Christmas trees this year.

"The weather and a number of locations has made the availability at certain farms less," Harmon said. "There have been fewer grown."

Harmon said some of the farms back in 2012 and 2011 had droughts and now we're into those years where they had fewer trees.

"The supply is tight there, and you just may have to search a little more to find the perfect tree," Harmon said.

Harmon said the nationwide shortage has not affected their prices.

"The prices are the same they were last year, but some places may have a different price due to that," he said.

Harmon said the higher price on Christmas trees might be in the Kansas City area.

Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farm south of Boonville has been selling Christmas Trees since 1986. The farm provides a wagon ride to the field for the family to find and cut their tree, and then it is back to the barn to shake and bale their tree.

Starr Pines opened its doors for customers this year on Thanksgiving.

More News

Grid
List

3 people die as 2 vehicles swept off flooded Missouri roads
3 people die as 2 vehicles swept off flooded Missouri roads
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — Three people died in southeast Missouri when their vehicles were swept off flooded roads... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, December 01 2019 Dec 1, 2019 Sunday, December 01, 2019 10:58:43 AM CST December 01, 2019 in News

Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage
Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage
BOONVILLE - Black Friday marked the official start to the Christmas shopping season. While many people begin to put up... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:12:00 PM CST November 30, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom
UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom
COLUMBIA - After a 6-6 season, the University of Missouri announced the firing of head football coach Barry Odom. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:18:00 AM CST November 30, 2019 in Top Stories

One dead after shooting in Fulton
One dead after shooting in Fulton
FULTON - One person was shot dead after entering a residence in Fulton Saturday morning. Fulton Police Department say... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:54:00 AM CST November 30, 2019 in News

7-year-old boy dies in eastern Missouri mobile home fire
7-year-old boy dies in eastern Missouri mobile home fire
MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy is dead and four other people are injured after a fire... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 Saturday, November 30, 2019 9:37:00 AM CST November 30, 2019 in News

River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding
River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After a year that has seen some of the worst flooding ever in parts of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 7:09:48 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Jefferson City double shooting suspect speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Jefferson City double shooting suspect speaks out
JEFFERSON CITY - Dareal Mightty said he knows everyone involved in a Thanksgiving double shooting, but said he suspected something... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 5:25:00 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

Local children fight rare, terminal disease; family tries to help find a cure
Local children fight rare, terminal disease; family tries to help find a cure
COLUMBIA — Life is about learning as you grow, but one local family is learning how to live life backward... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 4:31:00 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

State receives $5.5 million grant to improve rural transit, accessibility
State receives $5.5 million grant to improve rural transit, accessibility
COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday the Federal Transit Administration will award Missouri $5.5 million in grants... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 2:26:00 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

Side jobs gain popularity amongst young people
Side jobs gain popularity amongst young people
COLUMBIA — The rise in entrepreneurial culture has millennials and generation Z working beyond the typical nine to five. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 2:18:00 PM CST November 29, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect, victims identified in deadly Jefferson City shootings
UPDATE: Suspect, victims identified in deadly Jefferson City shootings
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson confirmed the suspect in Thursday's two deadly shootings is 27-year-old Torry Upchurch.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 Friday, November 29, 2019 8:42:00 AM CST November 29, 2019 in News

Columbia Rotary Club cooks 150 turkeys to give back to community
Columbia Rotary Club cooks 150 turkeys to give back to community
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Rotary Club started frying turkeys at 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, all in the hopes of giving... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 Thursday, November 28, 2019 5:46:00 PM CST November 28, 2019 in News

Missourians pay less than most for Thanksgiving meal
Missourians pay less than most for Thanksgiving meal
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's farm organization, Missouri Farm Bureau, conducted a survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving Day... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 Thursday, November 28, 2019 5:20:00 PM CST November 28, 2019 in News

'Everybody Eats' feeds hundreds in honor of Almeta Crayton
'Everybody Eats' feeds hundreds in honor of Almeta Crayton
COLUMBIA — Homeless people, immigrants and single mothers all gathered in one room on a gloomy Thanksgiving day. The room... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 Thursday, November 28, 2019 4:32:00 PM CST November 28, 2019 in News

Missouri unveils new temporary license plates to fight fraud
Missouri unveils new temporary license plates to fight fraud
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is cracking down on drivers who use fake temporary license plates with new holographic,... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 Thursday, November 28, 2019 2:54:42 PM CST November 28, 2019 in News

Americans are getting less sleep, but emergency responders get less
Americans are getting less sleep, but emergency responders get less
COLUMBIA - New research suggests that working Americans are getting less and less sleep, but emergency service providers are getting... More >>
3 days ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 8:01:27 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Sedalia establishes fire relief fund after familes are displaced by flames
Sedalia establishes fire relief fund after familes are displaced by flames
COLUMBIA — After four Sedalia families lost their homes to fire, the city is rallying around them to establish a... More >>
3 days ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 7:42:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News

Camden County man charged with child molestation, sodomy
Camden County man charged with child molestation, sodomy
COLUMBIA — Prosecutors have charged a Camden County man with three counts of child molestation and four counts of statutory... More >>
3 days ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST November 27, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 35°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
5pm 36°
6pm 35°
7pm 34°
8pm 34°