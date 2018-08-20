Local Feelings on 9/11

Here's is what some people have to say."I kind of expected to walk outside and see people protesting the fact that this unjust war is still going on, protesting the fact that we started this war in the name of a bunch of people who died and we're actually bringing shame to their name." Max Culburn.

"For me it's a little different, today's my mom's birthday and she's made a vow to not watch any television or listen to any radio to try and get away from it." Jon Engleking.

"I definitely think it should be more recognized. I think there's some activities that people can do or something like that because we forgot that it was 9/11. I was like wow, it's 9/11. It's kind of weird that you can forget a big day like that." Keisha Wings

"I even said what's today's date again, but I also think people forget about the lives that were lost and I think there's a lot of bitterness in the country right now, just our government, our president and I think that's really sad and has taken away from those families and those people who have lost their loved ones." Caroline Ragsdale There are a few things going on in Mid-MIssouri to recognize today's date.

At 7 p.m. the Missouri national guard will hold a memorial service in Fulton at the Presbyterian Manor and at 7:30 the Columbia Peace Coalition will hold a candlelight vigil at the Downtown Courthouse.