Local floral shops delivering countless Mother's Day flowers

22 hours 42 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 6:01:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News
By: Marisa Rios, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - With Mother's Day just around the corner, floral shops across mid-Missouri are staying busy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

KOMU 8 reached out to ten different floral shops to see if their businesses have been affected by the pandemic. Majority said despite the pandemic, they are completing a lot of orders this weekend.

River City Florist in Jefferson City is one flower shop staying busy this Saturday. It is open for customers to come in as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. However, co-owner Lauren Moscato said many are sticking with no-contact deliveries. 

"There are definitely more deliveries," Moscato said. "There are still people coming in the store, but not as many as there would be if there weren't a pandemic."

With no-contact deliveries, the person delivering the flowers will call the recipients and arrange for them to be left in a protected location for pick up. 

Despite not seeing as many faces come through the door, Moscato said the business is still thriving.

"We have passed last year's numbers," Moscato said. "That's with only half of our staff working, too." 

The owner of Fulton's McIntire Florist said this weekend has been hectic. She said they started at 8 a.m. Saturday morning with deliveries and sold out of flowers by the end of the day.

Jefferson City's Busch's Florist has a statement on its website on how its handling orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In part, the statement said, "We are closely monitoring the situation and are adhering to all CDC protocols and guidelines.  At our design studio and retail locations, we are regularly sanitizing all work stations, shared spaces and products...We remain vigilant in working to ensure safety remains the top priority."

Moscato said there's a big reason for the influx of deliveries this Mother's Day.

“Mother’s Day has been great, I think because a lot of people cannot go visit their mom’s right now or go to see people, so they are sending gifts as a way to show their love and it’s working out," Moscato said.

More News

Grid
List

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 Sunday, May 10, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 10, 2020 in News

Columbia man arrested after SWAT intervention
Columbia man arrested after SWAT intervention
COLUMBIA — Police arrested Montreil Donell Johnson, 34, after he barricaded himself in his home overnight. Officers responded to... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 Sunday, May 10, 2020 12:18:00 PM CDT May 10, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Cooper County announces no positive cases
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Cooper County announces no positive cases
As COVID-19 spreads,... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 Sunday, May 10, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT May 10, 2020 in News

Senior living facility employee tests positive for COVID-19
Senior living facility employee tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA — Senior living facility The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 Sunday, May 10, 2020 10:07:00 AM CDT May 10, 2020 in News

New virus clusters show risks of 2nd wave as protests flare
New virus clusters show risks of 2nd wave as protests flare
BERLIN (AP) — A family in China, nightclubs in South Korea and a slaughterhouse in Germany: New clusters of coronavirus... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 Sunday, May 10, 2020 9:39:44 AM CDT May 10, 2020 in News

Local floral shops delivering countless Mother's Day flowers
Local floral shops delivering countless Mother's Day flowers
COLUMBIA - With Mother's Day just around the corner, floral shops across mid-Missouri are staying busy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 6:01:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

Fayette community holds drive-in movie showing
Fayette community holds drive-in movie showing
FAYETTE - Community members gathered at Central Methodist University to watch a drive-in movie Saturday. Fayette Main Street, Inc.,... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 5:09:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Overturned semitrailer on I-70 stopped traffic, spilled planks of wood
UPDATE: Overturned semitrailer on I-70 stopped traffic, spilled planks of wood
COLUMBIA - A semitrailer overturned on I-70 under the U.S. Hwy 63 bridge, spilling planks of wood across the interstate.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 3:53:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

US governors aim to boost production of medical supplies
US governors aim to boost production of medical supplies
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 3:16:44 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia brewery serves free farm dinners to community
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia brewery serves free farm dinners to community
COLUMBIA – In hopes of helping unemployed and underemployed workers throughout mid-Missouri, Broadway Brewery is now serving free farm-fresh dinners.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 2:50:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

Jewish Missourians urged to vote absentee during pandemic
Jewish Missourians urged to vote absentee during pandemic
O'FALLON (AP) — Rabbis are encouraging Jewish Missourians to vote absentee during the coronavirus pandemic because their religious tradition “values... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 2:45:35 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

Multiple murder suspect questioned on Iowa cold cases
Multiple murder suspect questioned on Iowa cold cases
Waterloo ( The Courier ) -- A Waterloo man charged with cold case slayings in Wyoming and Tennessee has been... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 1:14:09 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

1 dead after shots fired into northern Kansas City home
1 dead after shots fired into northern Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed after shots were fired into a home in northern... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 11:00:00 AM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

To mask or not to mask? Health department order leaves a question
To mask or not to mask? Health department order leaves a question
COLUMBIA - As businesses began to reopen this week in Boone County, many were left to decide for themselves... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 9:53:00 AM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 9,500 confirmed cases in Missouri, 855 hospitalized
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 9,500 confirmed cases in Missouri, 855 hospitalized
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 9:28:00 AM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

MU seniors host their own senior sendoff
MU seniors host their own senior sendoff
COLUMBIA – Rooted in the history of the University of Missouri are traditions dating back to the school's opening in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Summer events left with question marks on how to proceed
Summer events left with question marks on how to proceed
COLUMBIA - Summer 2020 remains a question mark due to COVID-19, especially for those hosting large community events. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Columbia painting company now offering disinfecting services
Columbia painting company now offering disinfecting services
COLUMBIA - Many businesses are having to change how they operate due to COVID-19, and AI Painting Plus in Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 5:57:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
5pm 59°
6pm 58°
7pm 57°
8pm 53°