Local floral shops delivering countless Mother's Day flowers

COLUMBIA - With Mother's Day just around the corner, floral shops across mid-Missouri are staying busy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

KOMU 8 reached out to ten different floral shops to see if their businesses have been affected by the pandemic. Majority said despite the pandemic, they are completing a lot of orders this weekend.

River City Florist in Jefferson City is one flower shop staying busy this Saturday. It is open for customers to come in as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. However, co-owner Lauren Moscato said many are sticking with no-contact deliveries.

"There are definitely more deliveries," Moscato said. "There are still people coming in the store, but not as many as there would be if there weren't a pandemic."

With no-contact deliveries, the person delivering the flowers will call the recipients and arrange for them to be left in a protected location for pick up.

Despite not seeing as many faces come through the door, Moscato said the business is still thriving.

"We have passed last year's numbers," Moscato said. "That's with only half of our staff working, too."

The owner of Fulton's McIntire Florist said this weekend has been hectic. She said they started at 8 a.m. Saturday morning with deliveries and sold out of flowers by the end of the day.

Jefferson City's Busch's Florist has a statement on its website on how its handling orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In part, the statement said, "We are closely monitoring the situation and are adhering to all CDC protocols and guidelines. At our design studio and retail locations, we are regularly sanitizing all work stations, shared spaces and products...We remain vigilant in working to ensure safety remains the top priority."

Moscato said there's a big reason for the influx of deliveries this Mother's Day.

“Mother’s Day has been great, I think because a lot of people cannot go visit their mom’s right now or go to see people, so they are sending gifts as a way to show their love and it’s working out," Moscato said.