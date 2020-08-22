Local food bank receiving support from federal USDA program

Friday, August 21, 2020
By: Halle Upshaw, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Amid the pandemic, a federal program has provided support to the "The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri," as the organization serves families in our area.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is managed by the USDA Farm Service Agency, and it provides financial support for farmers and ranchers to buy and distribute agricultural products for those in need.

The program specifically focuses on farmers who have suffered a five percent, or greater, price decline due to COVID-19.

It also assists farmers who have experienced losses because of market chain disruptions.

As part of the CFAP, the federal government is supplying boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with meat products, to families in need.

The "Farmers to Families Food Box Program" sends those boxes to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, as well as other non-profits in the area.

One of those organizations is the the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, which has received 1.1 million pounds of food through the assistance program.

On Friday, Greg Ibach, USDA Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, visited the food bank to discuss the effects of the federal initiative.

"Our main focus isn't farmers anymore," he said. "That problem has kind of subsided, but we still have hungry families and we want to make sure the program serves those families that are in need."

U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce joined Ibach on his visit. 

Since May, the program has delivered more than 67 million food boxes to families.

A third round of produce purchases will start September 1 and end October 31, 2020. 

