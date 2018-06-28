Local Food Festival Heads to Moniteau County

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) -- A group that promotes locally-grown agriculture comes to Moniteau County this weekend for a Taste of Local Missouri Food Festival.

The free event is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Saturday on High Street in downtown California. Future events are planned over the next few months in Linn, Jefferson City, Boonville and Columbia.

Organizers expect local food producers, farmer's market vendors and area restaurants to participate. The festivals also feature live music, children's activities and cooking demonstrations.The nonprofit Missouri River Bluffs Association is the sponsor, with support from the state agriculture department.